Most Poles view Trump’s foreign policy as harmful to national security: poll

The survey, published on Tuesday by the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily, showed that 31.4 percent of those questioned assessed Trump’s actions as "definitely negative", while 26.5 percent described them as "rather negative".

Only 7.1 percent expressed a clearly positive opinion, with a further 25.1 percent saying they were supportive but with reservations.

The research also indicated that Trump’s efforts over the past 12 months to end the war in Ukraine were regarded as the most important aspect of his foreign policy.

Meanwhile, views of the United States are even more critical among other EU member states.

According to a study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), cited by the daily, only 16 percent of EU citizens currently see the US as an ally, while 20 percent regard it as a rival or an enemy.

The White House has so far failed to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into engaging seriously in peace talks, while leverage applied at the same time on Ukraine has softened Kyiv’s stance, the newspaper said.

Trump has also repeatedly signalled a reduced US commitment to European affairs.

